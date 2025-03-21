IIT JAM 2025: Subject-wise AIR Top 10 top list released, check name wise toppers details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has uploaded the top 10 list of rank holders in the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Candidates can now download subject-wise top 10 rank holders in JAM 2025 through the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. JAM AIR's top 10 merit list is released for biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematics, mathematical statistics and physics.
Scorecards soon
IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on 2 February for admission to various postgraduate programmes including MSc, MSc (Technology), MS (Research), MSc- MTech dual degree, Joint MSc – PhD and MSc PhD dual degree across multiple disciplines. The result was announced on March 19. The qualified candidates can download IIT JAM 2025 scorecards from March 24, 2025, to July 31, 2025. The IIT JAM 2025 scorecards will contain the marks obtained by the candidates, AIR Rank overall and category and also the JAM 2025 cut-off.
What is the use of JAM 2025 scores?
Candidates who have been qualified in the entrance exam will have to directly approach the respective institution for admission. The scores of JAM 2025 will be used for satisfying the eligibility norms, minimum educational qualifications (MEQs) and any other requirements for admission in the respective institution, without any additional entrance exam or interview.
Top 10 Candidates in Biotechnology (BT)
|AIR
|Registration ID
|Name
|1
|BT318A098
|Tanish Gupta
|2
|BT212A445
|Ankit Gautam
|3
|BT310A210
|Yogesh Tigala
|4
|BT606A337
|Soham Raj Maity
|5
|BT324A094
|Shalin Chopra
|6
|BT602A287
|Sruti Kanu
|7
|BT327A121
|Sabreena
|8
|BT615A059
|Jayngyaseni Mohapatra
|9
|BT720A054
|Harsh Kumar
|10
|BT709A124
|Abin Bijumon
Top 10 Candidates: Chemistry (CY)
|AIR
|Registration ID
|Name
|1
|CY604F093
|Suvon Ghosh
|2
|CY714F099
|Navin S
|3
|CY402F082
|Sayantan Nath
|4
|CY604F373
|Rittik Dey
|5
|CY802F268
|Rakshit Ghildiyal
|6
|CY406F347
|Suman Pal
|7
|CY602F343
|Shreya Sen
|8
|CY406F287
|Dipu Bez
|9
|CY604F339
|Pallab Pal
|10
|CY601F124
|Ramkrishna Sasmal
Top 10 Candidates : Economics (EN)
|AIR
|Registration ID
|Name
|1
|EN331A211
|Aryan Chandra
|2
|EN602A068
|Annwesha Pal
|3
|EN333A171
|Arko Mukhopadhyay
|4
|EN604A390
|Tista Dutta
|5
|EN606A184
|Rohan Saha
|6
|EN306A166
|Tanish Jain
|7
|EN333A129
|Om Raizada
|8
|EN119A127
|Joe Jacob
|9
|EN605A401
|Parthiba Bandyopadhyay
|10
|EN407A126
|Shivank Sinha
Top 10 Candidates: Geology
|AIR
|Registration ID
|Name
|1
|GG604F116
|Sattwik Majumdar
|2
|GG620F169
|Aditya Sahoo
|3
|GG620f057
|Sangram Kumar Sahoo
|4
|GG603f136
|Abhisikta Maity
|5
|GG620f133
|Abhisek Biswaprakash Mishra
|6
|GG519f130
|Vipin Yadav
|7
|GG614f147
|Hemanta Kumar Pradhan
|8
|GG325f094
|Surya Kaushik
|9
|GG606f016
|Sk Abdul Alim
|10
|GG519f146
|Deep Narayan
Top 10 Candidates: Mathematical Statistics (MS)
|AIR
|Registration ID
|Name
|1
|MS606A076
|Archishman Mukherjee
|2
|MS601A219
|Debjit Sett
|3
|MS606A458
|Sanmitra Das
|4
|MS602A224
|Shrestha Mukherjee
|5
|MS606A188
|Debjyoti Chakraborty
|6
|MS605A066
|Aniv Mazumder
|7
|MS519A130
|Priyanshu Agarwal
|8
|MS407A106
|Daivik Dev
|9
|MS413A052
|Soumyojit Das
|10
|MS808B012
|Umang Shukla
Top 10 Candidates: Mathematics
|AIR
|Registration ID
|Name
|1
|MA317F087
|Vikas Choudhary
|2
|MA311F161
|Gaurav Verma
|3
|MA212F212
|Mihir Shashank Jewalikar
|4
|MA802F329
|Ansh Gupta
|5
|MA115B005
|Basila N
|6
|MA811F195
|Mubarak Choudhary
|7
|MA309F050
|Sahil
|8
|MA413F141
| Ayon Mandal
|9
|MA121F351
|Arka Choudhuri
|10
|MA722F051
|Nandyala Veera Bhadra Reddy
Top 10 Candidates: Physics
|AIR
|Registration ID
|Name
|1
|PH816A074
|Akshat Gupta
|2
|PH811A277
|Soumya Dhawan
|3
|PH718A164
|Anand Jerome D
|4
|PH603A437
|Siman Biswas
|5
|PH606A158
|Nitish Kumar Halder
|6
|PH501A153
|Sankalan Jain
|7
|PH121A217
|Srishti Goel
|8
|PH605A470
|Chinmoyananda Maity
|9
|PH104A145
|Prabhatsagar Singh
|10
|PH114A214
|Rohith Gopinath
