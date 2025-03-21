IIT JAM 2025: Subject-wise AIR Top 10 top list released, check name wise toppers details IIT JAM 2025 top performers subject-wise list has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. Candidates can check the list by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Check direct link here.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has uploaded the top 10 list of rank holders in the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Candidates can now download subject-wise top 10 rank holders in JAM 2025 through the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. JAM AIR's top 10 merit list is released for biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematics, mathematical statistics and physics.

Scorecards soon

IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on 2 February for admission to various postgraduate programmes including MSc, MSc (Technology), MS (Research), MSc- MTech dual degree, Joint MSc – PhD and MSc PhD dual degree across multiple disciplines. The result was announced on March 19. The qualified candidates can download IIT JAM 2025 scorecards from March 24, 2025, to July 31, 2025. The IIT JAM 2025 scorecards will contain the marks obtained by the candidates, AIR Rank overall and category and also the JAM 2025 cut-off.

What is the use of JAM 2025 scores?

Candidates who have been qualified in the entrance exam will have to directly approach the respective institution for admission. The scores of JAM 2025 will be used for satisfying the eligibility norms, minimum educational qualifications (MEQs) and any other requirements for admission in the respective institution, without any additional entrance exam or interview.

Top 10 Candidates in Biotechnology (BT)

AIR Registration ID Name 1 BT318A098 Tanish Gupta 2 BT212A445 Ankit Gautam 3 BT310A210 Yogesh Tigala 4 BT606A337 Soham Raj Maity 5 BT324A094 Shalin Chopra 6 BT602A287 Sruti Kanu 7 BT327A121 Sabreena 8 BT615A059 Jayngyaseni Mohapatra 9 BT720A054 Harsh Kumar 10 BT709A124 Abin Bijumon

Top 10 Candidates: Chemistry (CY)

AIR Registration ID Name 1 CY604F093 Suvon Ghosh 2 CY714F099 Navin S 3 CY402F082 Sayantan Nath 4 CY604F373 Rittik Dey 5 CY802F268 Rakshit Ghildiyal 6 CY406F347 Suman Pal 7 CY602F343 Shreya Sen 8 CY406F287 Dipu Bez 9 CY604F339 Pallab Pal 10 CY601F124 Ramkrishna Sasmal

Top 10 Candidates : Economics (EN)​

AIR Registration ID Name 1 EN331A211 Aryan Chandra 2 EN602A068 Annwesha Pal 3 EN333A171 Arko Mukhopadhyay 4 EN604A390 Tista Dutta 5 EN606A184 Rohan Saha 6 EN306A166 Tanish Jain 7 EN333A129 Om Raizada 8 EN119A127 Joe Jacob 9 EN605A401 Parthiba Bandyopadhyay 10 EN407A126 Shivank Sinha

Top 10 Candidates: Geology

AIR Registration ID Name 1 GG604F116 Sattwik Majumdar 2 GG620F169 Aditya Sahoo 3 GG620f057 Sangram Kumar Sahoo 4 GG603f136 Abhisikta Maity 5 GG620f133 Abhisek Biswaprakash Mishra 6 GG519f130 Vipin Yadav 7 GG614f147 Hemanta Kumar Pradhan 8 GG325f094 Surya Kaushik 9 GG606f016 Sk Abdul Alim 10 GG519f146 Deep Narayan

Top 10 Candidates: Mathematical Statistics (MS)

AIR Registration ID Name 1 MS606A076 Archishman Mukherjee 2 MS601A219 Debjit Sett 3 MS606A458 Sanmitra Das 4 MS602A224 Shrestha Mukherjee 5 MS606A188 Debjyoti Chakraborty 6 MS605A066 Aniv Mazumder 7 MS519A130 Priyanshu Agarwal 8 MS407A106 Daivik Dev 9 MS413A052 Soumyojit Das 10 MS808B012 Umang Shukla

Top 10 Candidates: Mathematics

AIR Registration ID Name 1 MA317F087 Vikas Choudhary 2 MA311F161 Gaurav Verma 3 MA212F212 Mihir Shashank Jewalikar 4 MA802F329 Ansh Gupta 5 MA115B005 Basila N 6 MA811F195 Mubarak Choudhary 7 MA309F050 Sahil 8 MA413F141 Ayon Mandal 9 MA121F351 Arka Choudhuri 10 MA722F051 Nandyala Veera Bhadra Reddy

Top 10 Candidates: Physics