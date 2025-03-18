IIT JAM 2025 Results anytime on jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check latest updates IIT JAM 2025 Results will be announced today, March 18. Candidates who appeared in the IIT JAM 2025 exam can download their results from the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2025 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is all set to announce the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 results today, March 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the IIT JAM 2025 exam can download their results from the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

The institute has not specified any specific time for releasing IIT JAM 2025 Results. It is expected that the results will be announced anytime on the official website. However, due to heavy traffic, the official website is down. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The IIT JAM 2025 scorecards will contain the marks obtained by the candidates, AIR Rank overall and category and also the JAM 2025 cut-off. The facility to download JAM 2025 Scorecard will be available from March 24, 2025 to July 31, 2025 for qualified candidates on the official website.

How to download IIT JAM 2025 Result?

Visit the official website of IIT JAM, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IIT JAM 2025 Result'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your enrollment/email id and JOAPS password.

Evaluate the arithmetic expression given, put the value in the space provided and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save IIT JAM 2025 Result for future reference.

Details on scorecard

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their IIT JAM 2025 scorecards. In case of any error, they can reach out immediately to the concerned exam authority for rectification.

Candidate Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

IIT JAM 2025 you appeared for (if applicable)

Exam Date

Score Details

Total Marks Obtained

All India Rank

Category Rank (if applicable)

Percentile Score (if applicable)

No revaluation applicable

IIT JAM 2025 Result will not be reassessed or rechecked. In this regard, no correspondence will be accepted. Exam experts will only reevaluate the IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key if test takers protest to the answer key that the exam authorities have given.