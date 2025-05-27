IIT-Delhi revamps syllabus after 12 years, to be implemented from 2025 session, says Director Rangan Banerjee Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has revised the curriculum for all courses after 12 years. According to the Director, Rangan Banergee, the institute will implement this new syllabus from 2025 academic session. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has completely revamped its curriculum after 12 years. This move comes after considering the demands of students in light of changing industry requirements. Rangan Banerjee, the new Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), stated that the institution is set to implement the revamped curriculum for all courses beginning with the 2025 academic session. In an interview with PTI on Tuesday, Banerjee informed that the last curriculum revision was done in 2013. He said,'' The industry demands are rapidly changing. There is a whole new emergence of AI and a focus on sustainability. The exercise for this revamp began in 2022. Over the last few years we have taken extensive stakeholder feedback. We have been talking to our alumni, students.''

Class sizes reduced

Class sizes have been halved for freshers, and the credit requirements have been reduced. "The concern about the burden on students was definitely one of the factors which guided our curriculum revamp. We have restricted the number of core credits per semester and specially in the first two semesters when the first year students join, they will have a relatively reduced load. We have also tried to see that in the first year the class sizes are smaller," he added. Banerjee explained that the reduced class size for first two semesters will now be 150 instead of 300 to ensure more personalised attention.

Students to undergo training

BTech students at IIT Delhi will undergo mandatory training on using AI ethically and responsibly, according to Director Rangan Banerjee in an interview with PTI. The IIT Delhi curriculum revamp panel studied the syllabi at eight institutions, including Stanford, MIT, and Cambridge; Harvey Mudd College, California; Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Indiana; besides IIT Bombay, Gandhinagar and Hyderabad, as stated by Director Rangan Banerjee. IIT Delhi is revamping its curriculum after 12 years, with implementation set for the 2025 academic session, as reported by Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI. Sustainability training will be included in each BTech course at IIT Delhi, according to Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI regarding the curriculum revamp.