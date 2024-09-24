IIM Ahmedabad announces reservation in PhD admissions from next year as per govt guidelines | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IIM AHMEDABAD FACEBOOK HANDLE IIM Ahmedabad set to implement reservation in PhD admissions from next year

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) is all set to implement reservation in the PhD admissions from next year as per the government guidelines. However, the institute has not given any details on how the quota system will be implemented. The announcement for the PhD admissions 2025 reservations have been made on the official website of IIMA.

The official website reads, 'Government of India guidelines for reservation are followed during admissions', which is an indication of quota introduction from next year. A representative of the IIMA's media department confirmed there was a similar mention of reservation in the admission announcement published in leading newspapers this month.

Application forms to remain available till January 20, 2025

The online applications for PhD programmes are available on the web portal of IIMA. Candidates may submit applications for a maximum of two doctoral specializations using the online application form. Along with the applications, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500/- (Rs. 250/- for reserved category candidates) through IIMA’s payment gateway on or before January 20, 2025. Candidates applying to the Doctoral Programme in Management are required to take the Common Admission Test (CAT) or a standard test in lieu of CAT or face-to-face interviews depending upon the health advisory issued by the authorities at that time. The admission interviews are expected to be held during March-April 2025.

Reservation to be implemented

Notably, last year, the institute informed the Gujarat High Court that it may implement a reservation policy in doctoral programmes from 2025 for reserved categories including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and disabled candidates.

The institute was then replying to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the HC in 2021 by Anil Wagde, a Global IIM Alumni Network member, who had sought the implementation of reservation in the institute's PhD programmes. Through the PIL, Wagde had submitted that not providing reservation in the PhD amounted to violation of constitutional provisions, the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act and the University Grants Commission's norms.

