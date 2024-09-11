IGNOU July Admission 2024: Fresh, re-registration last date extended, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU July Admission 2024

IGNOU July Admission 2024: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of registration for IGNOU admissions July 2024 session. As per the notification, the candidates have been given more time to complete their registration process by September 20. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was September 10.

Students applying for fresh admissions, or existing students who are willing to apply for ODL programmes can apply through the re-registration portal within the specified timeline. According to the official notice, all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or mode (online) programs except for semester-based and certificate programs are open for re-registration.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Click on the 'new registration'

Register yourself by providing the required details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents Required

Scanned photograph (less than 100kb)

Scanned signature (less than 100kb)

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 kb)

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 kb)

Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC, ST, or OBC (less than 200 kb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the time frame for getting confirmation of my admission?



The Admission forms submitted through the Online Admission System are scrutinised and confirmed for admission subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. The forms are processed region wise on a first come first serve basis. Therefore, the time required for processing of forms for different Regional Centres may vary depending on the number of applicants from the respective regions.

Q. What is Credit System?

The University follows the ‘Credit System’ for all the programmes. Each credit in our system is equivalent to 30 hours of study comprising all learning activities (i.e. reading and comprehending the print material, listening to audio, watching video, attending counselling sessions, teleconference and writing assignment responses). Thus, a 4-credit course involves about 120 hours of study. This helps the learner to know the academic effort he/she has to put in, to successfully complete a course. Completion of an academic programme (Degree/ Diploma/ Certificate) requires successful completion of the assignments, practicals, projects and the term-end examination of each course in a programme.

Q. Are the Degrees/Diplomas/Certificates awarded by IGNOU recognized by UGC?

Yes, recognized by UGC.