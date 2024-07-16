IGNOU July 2024 ODL Admission: Registration deadline extended - how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : IGNOU IGNOU July 2024 ODL admission last date extended

IGNOU July 2024 ODL Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again revised the registration date for the fresh admissions for July 2024 session for ODL & online mode programmes. As per the new schedule, the registration date has been extended till July 31. Earlier, the last date for submission of online applications were scheduled for June 30.

The announcement of the extension of the application's last date was made by the institute on its social handle, X, formerly known as Twitter. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for new ODL and online mode courses of IGNOU can do so at the official portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply for IGNOU 2024 admission?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

Click on the 're-registration for July 2024 session'

Now, you need to first register yourself by clicking on the 'New Registration' button

Provide your mobile number and e-mail ID and click on 'submit'

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Now, choose your desired course

Make payment and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents required to apply

Scanned passport size photograph

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned documents of required educational qualification

Scanned copy of experience certificate, not mandatory

Scanned copy of category certificate, if applicable

Candidates should note that the size of the photographs and signatures must be less than 100 KB, while the other mentioned documents must not exceed more than 200 KB. The IGNOU official website, also states that the scanned file must be from the original documents.

Application Fee

The payment of the application fee can be done through credit card, debit card, and online methods. Students are advised to save their application and successful fee payment screenshots for future reference. If any candidate requests for cancellation of their enrollment in programmes after 60 days of closing of the admission portal, the fee will not be refunded.