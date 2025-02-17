IGNOU extends January 2025 admission registration date- check new schedule, documents required, and more

Follow us on Image Source : IGNOU IGNOU January 2025 admission registration date extended

IGNOU January 2025 admission registration date: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for IGNOU January 2025 admissions. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of application forms has been extended to January 28. Eligible candidates who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so through the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, the last date for submission of application forms was January 31.

To complete the registration procedure, the candidates are required to submit their all required documents in the specified format. The varsity offers a wide range of programmes, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses, with admissions available in both January and June sessions. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their application forms.

How to apply for IGNOU January 2025 admission?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IGNOU January 2025 admission registration form'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application fee for future reference.

Documents to be uploaded

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Undergraduate Courses: Must have passed Class 12th or its equivalent from a recognized board.

PG Courses: Must have passed a bachelor’s degree from a UGC-approved university.

Professional Courses: Require relevant work experience.

