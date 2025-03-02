IGNOU extends deadline for admission and re-registration for ODL and online programs IGNOU has extended the admission and re-registration deadline for ODL and online programs until March 15, allowing students more time to apply. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official IGNOU website.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for admissions to all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs, as well as re-registration for all programs, until March 15. The new deadline provides prospective students with additional time to complete their applications, which was originally set for February 28. Interested candidates can now submit their applications online via the official IGNOU admission website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply:

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their application process:

Visit the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Click on the “New Registration” link on the homepage. Complete the registration process by providing the necessary details. After registration, log in using the provided username and password. Fill out the application form completely and click "Submit." After submitting the form, candidates can download a confirmation page. Finally, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

IGNOU also announced the extension through an official post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "The registration deadline for ODL and online mode (excluding certificate programs) has been extended. Candidates now have until March 15 to apply for the January 2025 session."

Required documents:

Applicants need to upload the following scanned documents:

Scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Supporting documents (such as proof of date of birth, marksheets, degree certificates, caste certificate, income certificate, disability certificate, UGC NET-JRF certificate/UGC NET scorecard, etc.) (less than 500 KB)

The extended deadline offers students an opportunity to complete their application and re-registration processes without facing any rush. Students are encouraged to apply before the final date of March 15 to avoid any last-minute complications.