ICSI releases CSEET November 2024 admit cards - direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI releases CSEET November 2024 admit cards

CSEET November 2024 admit card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2024. Candidates who registered for the said exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page available on icsi.edu website.

CSEET November 2024 exam will be conducted on November 9 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their exam venue and other exam-related information on the admit cards.

CSEET November 2024 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Navigate the link to the 'CSEET November 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha

CSEET November 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save CSEET November 2024 admit card for future reference

CSEET November 2024: Details on admit card

Candidate's name

Candidate's enrollment number

Date of the exam

Time of the exam

Address of the exam centre

In case of any discrepancy in the CSEET November 2024 admit card, candidates are advised to immediately contact the helpline number of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for rectification. Candidates will be required to submit valid supporting documents to get the details corrected. Candidates have been advised to follow the instructions as guided by the authorities to modify the details in the CSEET admit card.

Direct link to download CSEET November 2024 admit card

CSEET November 2024: Exam guidelines

CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centres. Candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear in CSEET by using Mobile Phone, Tablet, Palmtop, etc. The Duration of CSEET shall be 2 Hours, i.e. 120 minutes. Candidates are required to login to the Test portal 30 (thirty) minutes before the time specified for the commencement of Test. No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the Test and no candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test. In the test, the Question Paper will be displayed on the Computer Screen in English only.

CSEET November 2024: Passing Marks

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper, i.e., Paper- 1, Paper -2, Paper -3 and Paper -4 separately as the case may be, and 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the CSEET. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.