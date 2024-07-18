ICSI CSEET July 2024 results to be released on THIS date; Check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI CSEET July 2024 results soon

ICSI CSEET July 2024 results: The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) is all set to announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2024 result for the July session. As per the official confirmation, the results for the July session will be announced on July 20 at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results through the official website, icsi.edu.

The official notice reads, 'The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 6th July, 2024, 7th July 2024 and 8th July, 2024 would be declared on Saturday, 20th July 2024 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu'.

To download the ICSI CSEET July 2024 results, the candidates must use their registered number, and password on the login. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download ICSI CSEET July 2024 Result?

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on the 'results'

Now, navigate the link to 'ICSI CSEET July 2024 result'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your registration number and password

ICSI CSEET July 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save ICSI CSEET July 2024 Result for future reference

When will ICSI CSEET July 2024 Result Marksheet be out?

As per the information shared by the ICSI, the e-result cum marks statement will be uploaded on the official web portal, icsi.edu after the announcement of the results. candidates are advised to download their results for future reference.

How many marks are required to pass ICSI CSEEST July 2024 Exam?

To pass the ICSI CSEET July 2024 exam, the candidates must score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper, with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks overall required to qualify. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.