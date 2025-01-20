ICSI CSEET January 2025 results declared, what's next

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CSEET January 2025 results declared

ICSI CSEET January 2025 results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of the January CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results. All those who were eagerly waiting for the ICSI CSEET 2025 January results can download it from the official website, icsi.edu.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on the 11th and 13th of January using remote-proctoring instead of a centre-based test. Candidates can now download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2025?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Navigate the link to the 'ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials such as birth date, and registration number

ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2025 for future reference

Qualifying Marks

To pass ICSI CSEET January 2025 exam, the candidates are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks on each paper, as well as a 50 per cent marks overall average.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET January 2025 results

No physical copy of marks sheet

Candidates should note that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement can be downloaded from the official website only/ The institute will not provide any physical copy of the marks sheet/marks statement on its official website.

Details mentioned on scorecards

Admission number

Name

Result date

Roll number

Section wise score

Result

Validity of the scorecard

What's next?

Candidates who pass ICSI CSEET January 2025, will be considered for the CS executive program. To become a company secretary (CS), candidates must first pass the CS executive level and then prepare for the CS professional test, which is the final step in the process.

What is CSEET?

CSEET stands for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. It's an entrance exam for the Company Secretary (CS) course in India. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducts the exam. The ICSI provides top-quality education to the students of the Company Secretaries (CS) Course and has set and maintains the best quality standards for CS members. The ICSI has on its rolls more than 59,000 qualified CS members including over 11,000 members holding certificates of practice. Around 3,00,000 students are presently pursuing the Company Secretaryship Course.