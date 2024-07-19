ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Results Tomorrow: When and How to Download

ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CSEET July 2024 results tomorrow, July 20 at 2.00 PM. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards from the official website, icsi.edu, once released.
ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Exam was conducted on July 6, 7, and 8 through remote proctored mode. Candidates who took the exam were allowed to appear for the test using their laptop or desktop from home or a convenient and isolated place. Candidates will be able to check their ICSI CSEET 2024 July results on the official website by following the easy steps given below.
How to download ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Results?
- Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu
- Click on the ICSI CSEET July 2024 session results
- It will redirect you to the login window
- Now, you need to enter the credentials such as application number, password to login
- ICSI CSEET July 2024 session results will appear on screen
- Download ICSI CSEET July 2024 results and save it for future reference
ICSI CSEET July 2024 session result: Subject-wise passing marks
To pass the CSEET July 2024 exam, the candidates must fulfil the qualifying criteria for each subject mentioned in the table below:
|Paper
|Section-Wise Cut-Off
|Aggregate
|Business Environment and Law
|40%
|50%
|Business Economics
|40%
|50%
|Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship
|40%
|50%
|Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing
|40%
|50%
Details mentioned on Scorecards
- Admission Number
- Result date
- Paper code
- Subjects
- Subject wise marks
- Result status
- Validity of scorecard
What is CSEET?
CSEET abbreviation stands for CS executive entrance test. It is a crucial exam for those who want to pursue their career in the CS executive program. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducts the CSEET exam four times a year: January, May, July, and November. Candidates can choose to appear in any of the sessions. Candidates can appear for this examination multiple times if they do not qualify in one go. There is no limitation on the CSEET examination number of attempts.