ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Results Tomorrow: When and How to Download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Results tomorrow, July 19

ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CSEET July 2024 results tomorrow, July 20 at 2.00 PM. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards from the official website, icsi.edu, once released.

ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Exam was conducted on July 6, 7, and 8 through remote proctored mode. Candidates who took the exam were allowed to appear for the test using their laptop or desktop from home or a convenient and isolated place. Candidates will be able to check their ICSI CSEET 2024 July results on the official website by following the easy steps given below.

How to download ICSI CSEET 2024 July Session Results?

Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

Click on the ICSI CSEET July 2024 session results

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, you need to enter the credentials such as application number, password to login

ICSI CSEET July 2024 session results will appear on screen

Download ICSI CSEET July 2024 results and save it for future reference

ICSI CSEET July 2024 session result: Subject-wise passing marks

To pass the CSEET July 2024 exam, the candidates must fulfil the qualifying criteria for each subject mentioned in the table below:

Paper Section-Wise Cut-Off Aggregate Business Environment and Law 40% 50% Business Economics 40% 50% Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship 40% 50% Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing 40% 50%

Details mentioned on Scorecards

Admission Number

Result date

Paper code

Subjects

Subject wise marks

Result status

Validity of scorecard

What is CSEET?

CSEET abbreviation stands for CS executive entrance test. It is a crucial exam for those who want to pursue their career in the CS executive program. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducts the CSEET exam four times a year: January, May, July, and November. Candidates can choose to appear in any of the sessions. Candidates can appear for this examination multiple times if they do not qualify in one go. There is no limitation on the CSEET examination number of attempts.