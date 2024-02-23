ICSI CS and Executive Result 2024 to be announced on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS and Executive Result 2024 soon

ICSI CS and Executive result date: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result date for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme. Candidates who appeared in the ICSI CS and Executive Exam will be able to download their results from the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS and Executive Result 2024 Date and time

According to the latest update, the results will be announced on February 25, Sunday on the official website. The board will release the result for the CS Professional Programme, and Executive Programme Exams at 11 AM and the Professional Programme exam result at 2 PM for the executive programme. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download ICSI CS Professional and Executive Result 2024 from the website – icsi.edu only.

The official notice reads, 'The result along with individual Condidote's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute's website: www.icsi.edu on the declaration of the result.'

How to download ICSI CS and Executive Result 2024?

Visit the ICSI website at icsi.edu to find the result link.

On the page, tap the link for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Result.

Enter your registration information in the designated boxes.

The result for either CS Professional or CS Executive will show up on the screen.

Check the results and obtain your individual ICSI CS score.

When will be ICSI CS and Executive marks uploaded?

The Formal e-REsult cum Marks statement of the executive programme exam (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the official website, icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference. No physical copy of the result cum marks statement will be released by the board.

The mark sheets for the Professional Programme exam will be sent to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement is not received by the candidate within thirty days of the results. Such candidates can contact the exam conducted authority at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

When will be next exam conducted?

According to the official announcement, the next exam for the executive programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for which online exam enrollment form together with the requisite exam fee shall be submitted from February 26.