Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. ICMAI CMA December 2024 results out; 22.46 % pass in final exams - here are easy steps to download scorecards

ICMAI CMA December 2024 results out; 22.46 % pass in final exams - here are easy steps to download scorecards

ICMAI CMA December 2024 results have been announced by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). Candidates who took to the exam can download their scorecards using their registration number/application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 11, 2025 13:40 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 13:40 IST
ICMAI CMA December 2024 results out
Image Source : PIXABAY/ICMAI ICMAI CMA December 2024 results out

ICMAI CMA December 2024 result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the CMA December 2024 exam. Candidates who took the exam can download ICMAI CMA December 2024 results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page, icmai.in. 

According to the results, 16.10 per cent of candidates passed Group 1 exam, while 28.69 per cent of candidates and 17.77 per cent candidates have passed both groups. As a result,  5,872 candidates completed Intermediate Course of the Institute.

In the Final Examination under syllabus 2022 held in December 2024, 14.72 per cent of candidates passed the group 3 exam, while 50.92 per cent cleared 50.95 per cent. For attempting both groups, 30.76 per cent passed one group, and 22.46 per cent of candidates passed both groups. As a result,  2,276 candidates completed the final Course of the

Institute.

ICMAI CMA December 2024 results: How to download scorecards?

  • Visit the official website of ICMAI, icmai.in.
  • Navigate the link to the 'ICMAI CMA December 2024 results'
  • It will redirect you to the login page, where you need to enter your required credentials such as registration number, password, and click on 'submit'
  • ICMAI CMA December 2024 results will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save ICMAI CMA December 2024 results for future reference.

ICMAI CMA December 2024 result direct download link
 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement