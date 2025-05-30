ICAI CA September 2025 exam schedule released for final, inter and foundation courses - check dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations. Candidates who applied for the ICAI CA September 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - icai.org. According to the schedule, CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final exams are scheduled to be conducted between September 3 to 22, across over 100 cities in India and 9 cities abroad. The overseas locations include Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).
Registrations from July 5
The registration process for the CA September exam will commence from July 5 and will close on July 18, 2025. The candidates will be able to submit their applications by July 21. The correction window will open on July 22 and close on July 24, 2025. During this process, the candidates will be allowed to edit the test city and medium in their already submitted CA exam form. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves at ICAI’s SSP portal. Candidates will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.
Examination fee
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centre(s)
- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): Rs 1500/-
- Both Groups / Unit 2: Rs 2700/-
For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre
- Single Group / Unit (All except 2) US$ 325
- Both Groups / Unit 2 US$ 500
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): INR 2200
- Both Groups / Unit 2 INR: 3400
Final Course Examination
For Indian Centre(s)
- Single Group: 1800/-
- Both Groups: 3300/-
For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre
- Single Group: US$ 325
- Both Groups: US$ 550
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
- Single Group: INR 2200
- Both Groups: INR 4000
Foundation Course Examination
- For Indian Centre(s): INR 1500/-
- For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) US$ 325
- For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s): INR ₹ 2200