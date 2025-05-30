ICAI CA September 2025 exam schedule released for final, inter and foundation courses - check dates ICAI CA September 2025 exam schedule has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who took the ICAI CA September 2025 exam can download the exam schedule by visiting the official website - icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations. Candidates who applied for the ICAI CA September 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - icai.org. According to the schedule, CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final exams are scheduled to be conducted between September 3 to 22, across over 100 cities in India and 9 cities abroad. The overseas locations include Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

Registrations from July 5

The registration process for the CA September exam will commence from July 5 and will close on July 18, 2025. The candidates will be able to submit their applications by July 21. The correction window will open on July 22 and close on July 24, 2025. During this process, the candidates will be allowed to edit the test city and medium in their already submitted CA exam form. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves at ICAI’s SSP portal. Candidates will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.

Examination fee

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centre(s)

Single Group / Unit (All except 2): Rs 1500/-

Both Groups / Unit 2: Rs 2700/-

For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre

Single Group / Unit (All except 2) US$ 325

Both Groups / Unit 2 US$ 500

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)

Single Group / Unit (All except 2): INR 2200

Both Groups / Unit 2 INR: 3400

Final Course Examination

For Indian Centre(s)

Single Group: 1800/-

Both Groups: 3300/-

For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre

Single Group: US$ 325

Both Groups: US$ 550

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)

Single Group: INR 2200

Both Groups: INR 4000

Foundation Course Examination