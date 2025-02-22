ICAI CA foundation, Inter Exam 2025 results to be out soon - when and where to download ICAI CA foundation, Inter Exam 2025 results will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download ICAI CA foundation, Inter Exam 2025 results from the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Exam 2025 results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the CA Inter and Foundation exam results. According to information shared by Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI on his X handle, the results will be declared in the first week of March. Once the results are declared, the candidates will be able to download ICAI CA foundation, Inter Exam 2025 results from the official website, icai.nic.in, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

In a recent update on his official 'X' handle, he stated, "The results for the CA Inter and CA Foundation January 2025 exams are expected to be announced in the first week of March."

How to download ICAI CA foundation, Inter Exam 2025 results?

Once the results are available, candidates can follow these steps to download their ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Exam 2025 results:

1. Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.

2. Navigate to the link for "ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Exam 2025 Results."

3. You will be directed to the login page.

4. Enter your six-digit CA Intermediate or Foundation roll number and click "Submit."

5. Your ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Exam 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and save the results for future reference.

This year, ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam for the January 2025 session on January 12, 14, 16, and 18. The CA Intermediate exams were held from January 11 to 21, with Group 1 exams conducted on January 11, 13, and 15, and Group 2 exams held on January 17, 19, and 21.

Qualifying Marks

Candidates who will score 40 marks in all the subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate will be considered CA foundation exam qualified. ICAI will also provide a qualifying status of pass with distinction to the candidates who will score over 70 per cent marks in aggregate.