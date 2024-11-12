ICAI CA Foundation, Inter 2025 January registration begins- how to apply?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January registration begins

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter 2025 January registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the online application process for CA Foundation, Intermediate 2025 January exams. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the last date for CA foundation, intermediate 2025 January registration is November 23. However, candidates can submit their applications along with a late fee of Rs 600 by November 26. The CA Foundation 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 12, 14, 16 and 18 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download their call letters using their registration number, and date of birth by visiting the official website before 15 days of the exam. The exact date of releasing the ICAI CA Foundation, Inter 2025 January exams admit cards will be intimated in due course.

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter 2025 January: Exam Schedule

Papers Exam dates Exam timings Duration Paper 1 January 12 2 pm to 5 pm 3 hours Paper 2 January 14 2 pm to 5 pm 3 hours Paper 3 January 16 2 pm to 4 pm 2 hours Paper 4 January 18 2 pm to 4 pm 2 hours

CA Inter 2025 January paper-wise exam schedule