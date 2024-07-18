ICAI CA Final November 2024 exam dates announced at icai.org, registration commences on August 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Final November 2024 exam dates out

ICAI CA final exam dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam dates of the CA Final exam. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the CA Final November 2024 exam can check the official notice on the official website - icai.org.

As per the official schedule, the registration window for the CA Final exam dates for November 2024 will start on August 7 and conclude on August 20. The last date for submission of the application form without a late fee is August 23. The edit window will be available from August 24 to 26.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their registration forms at the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

CA Final Exam 2024 will take place between November 1 and 11 for both groups. The duration of the exam will be three hours for each paper except paper 6. The duration of paper 6 (Internal Taxation Assessment Test) will be four hours. Candidates can check the complete schedule below in the table.

CA Final events CA Final November 2024 dates CA Final exam Group I (Paper I) November 1 CA Final exam Group I (Paper II) November 3 CA Final exam Group I (Paper III) November 5 CA Final exam Group II (Paper I) November 7 CA Final exam Group II (Paper II) November 9 CA Final exam Group II (Paper III) November 11 Internal Taxation –Assessment Test November 9 to 11

How to apply?

The registration process can be completed on the official website, icai.org. Those who are already registered can simply log in to their account and fill out the application form for the November 2024 exam.

Application Fee

For Indian Centre(s)

Single Group: Rs. 1,800

Both Groups: Rs. 3,300

For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu and Bhutan Centres

Single Group: USD 325

Both Groups: USD 550

For Kathmandu and Bhutan Centres