Haryana NEET UG counselling 2024: Round 2 registration begins at uhsrugcounselling.com, here's how to apply

The Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Haryana has started the online registration procedure for the second round counselling procedure for NEET UG 2024. All those who are seeking admission to medical colleges can visit the official website and register themselves within the specified timeline. As per the official notification, the registration deadline is September 14 and the provisional allotment result will be out on September 16. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for the second round.

As per the official schedule, the candidates will be able to submit grievances if any on the provisional allocation list by September 16. The online deposition of tuition fees only through the admission portal can be done between September 16 and 20. The documents of the candidates who have been provisionally allocated seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee online can be done between September 21 and 24. The candidates can download a provisional allotment admission letter after successful document verification between September 21 and 25. The last date for joining the allotted institute is September 26.

How to register for Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling procedure?

Visit the official website, uhrsugcounselling.com

Navigate the 'registration' link

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, log in using the generated credentials

Fill out the application form, submit your choices and lock them

Direct link to apply

