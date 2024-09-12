Uttar Pradesh: 5 new medical colleges to offer MBBS courses, seat matrix increased in Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh to offer MBBS courses

The Union Health Ministry has approved the commencement of MBBS courses in five new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. This move has been taken to expand medical education and health infrastructure in the state. As per the official sources, the government has also increased the medical seats at the medical colleges in Kanpur Dehat and Lalitpur from 50 to 100. This has led to the addition of 600 new MBBS seats, bringing the total number of new seats for the academic session 2024-25 in the state to 1,200, as per the official statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had engaged with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, leading to the principals of the medical colleges filing an appeal with the National Medical Commission (NMC), it said.

This resulted in the recognition of the seven medical colleges in the first appeal. Of the 11,200 MBBS seats, 5,150 seats are available in government medical colleges and 6,050 seats in private medical colleges, as per the official statement.

600 seats added

DG Medical Education Kinjal Singh said, “The department recently submitted an appeal to the Union Health Ministry requesting approval for 100 MBBS seats at autonomous state medical colleges in Auraiya, Chandauli, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Kaushambi. "Additionally, we sought permission to increase the MBBS seats from 50 to 100 at Kanpur Dehat and Lalitpur. The ministry has granted approval for 100 MBBS seats at all these medical colleges adding 600 MBBS seats," she added.

(With Inputs from PTI)