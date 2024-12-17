GUJCET registration begins, check eligibility, how to apply, fee and more

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
GUJCET registration has been started. All those who wish to appear in the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 can submit their application forms through the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 13:43 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 13:44 IST
GUJCET 2024 registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has started the registration procedure for the GUJCET-2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 can submit their application forms through the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

According to the official notification, the last date for submitting the online application forms is December 31. Interested candidates can submit their applications online by following the easy steps given below.

GUJCET 2024 registration: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of GSEB, gseb.org
  • Select the 'Board website' option
  • Click on the 'registration link'
  • Register yourself by providing essential information such as name, date of birth etc.
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, make fee payment, and complete the application form
  • Submit the form and download it
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 350/-. The fee can be remitted through the SBI ePay system (Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking) or at any SBI branch across the country using the SBIePay "SBI Branch Payment" option.

