Gujarat PGCET 2024 exams dates revised due to heavy rain; check new schedule

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has postponed the exams for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024. The decision to revise the exam dates has been taken due to heavy rain in the state. Candidates can download the revised exam schedule from the official website,

As per the revised schedule, the Gujarat PGCET 2024 exam will be tentatively conducted on August 3 and 4 at various exam dates. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 27 and July 28. The exam authority will publish the counselling schedule with the revised PGCET2024 examination dates on 30th July 2024 after reviewing the weather situation on the committee website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, 'Due to the recent heavy rains affecting various areas of Gujarat, it has become challenging for many students to reach their examination centers on time. To ensure the safety and convenience of all students, the examinations scheduled to be held on 27.07.2024 and 28.07.2024 have been postponed. The revised examination dates are tentatively planned for next Saturday and Sunday i.e. 03.08.2024 and 04.08.2024.'

No Fresh admit cards

The exam authority will not release any Gujarat PGCET 2024 exam admit cards. The existing hall tickets, examination slot timings, and the corresponding examination centre will remain unchanged. The candidates are advised to keep their existing admit cards for future reference.

The exam is conducted for Non-Graduate Aptitude Tests in Engineering (GATE) and Non-Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) candidates seeking admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Planning (MPlan), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) courses for the year 2024-25.