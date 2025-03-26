GATE Topper 2025 List released: IIT Roorkee releases subject-wise AIR toppers list - check here GATE Topper 2025 List has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download GATE AIR 2025 topper list from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE Topper 2025 List: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released the GATE 2025 topper list on its official website. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 toppers' list can be checked on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee conducted GATE 2025 on 1, 2, 15 and 16 February 2025 and the results were declared on March 19. The scorecards are scheduled to be released on March 28. Before releasing the scorecards, the exam authority uploaded the All India Rank holders list for different subjects and their marks. The GATE 2025 topper list includes subject-wise top rankers along with their marks.

GATE 2025 Toppers List: How to Check

Firstly, the candidates should visit the official website.

After this, the candidates will have to click on the link 'All India Rank-1' available on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new page where the GATE 2025 AIR Rank list will appear.

Now, candidates check the rank list.

28 candidates obtained 1000 scores, Rahul Kumar tops

According to the list, 28 candidates obtained 1000 scores in the exam. Rahul Kumar Singh grabs top rank in CSE with a perfect 100 raw score. Rajneesh Bijarniya from the mechanical engineering stream topped the exam with 95.33 raw marks and a GATE score of 967.

Abhay Singh emerged as the top civil engineering candidate, achieving 89.02 raw marks along with a GATE score of 1000. According to the GATE toppers list for 2025, Pradip Chauhan obtained the top rank in electrical engineering with 81.67 raw marks and an impeccable GATE score of 1000. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has announced the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 for admission to MTech programs and PSU recruitment. GATE COAP 2025 round 1 is set to occur from May 14 to May 16, while round 2 will take place from May 20 to 22.

Check Name-wise and roll number wise GATE 2025 topper list