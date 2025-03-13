GATE 2025 results to be declared on this date, when and where to download GATE 2025 results will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Check details here.

GATE 2025 results: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will soon announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude in Engineering 2025 (GATE). Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2025 exam can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 at various exam centres for admission to M.Tech, ME, and PhD programs in top institutes like IITs, NITs, and IISc. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website. Along with the results, the exam authority will publish category-wise cut-off marks in due course.

Last year, the qualifying marks for the general category ranged between 25 and 30 out of 100. According to the official notification brochure, the GATE 2025 results and cut-off marks will be published on March 19. However, the institute has not given any confirmation on the release of results. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

GATE 2025 results: How to download?

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 results' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide credential details.

GATE 2025 results will appear on screen.

Download GATE 2025 results and save it for future reference.

GATE 2025 provisional answer keys were released on February 27, 2025, allowing candidates to review their responses. The objection window was open till March 1, 2025. After viewing the objections, subject matter experts released the final answer keys. Based on the final answer keys, the results will be prepared. The candidates will be allowed to download GATE 2025 scorecards from March 28 to 31.

What is GATE?

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is a national-level exam that evaluates candidates' knowledge in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/Humanities. The GATE 2025 score plays a vital role in admission to various post graduate admissions, and recruitment in PSU companies.