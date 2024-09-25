GATE 2025 registration without late fees closes tomorrow - how to apply, fees, more

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2025 registration window without fees is closing tomorrow, September 26.

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 registration window tomorrow, September 26. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the engineering exam can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. The application forms can be accessed at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the closing date of the extended online registration/ application process with a late fee is October 7.

This year, GATE 2025 will be organised by the Indian Institutes of Technology Roorkee. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode on February 1, 2, 15 and 16. Registration for the same started on August 28. Candidates can check the official notification before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

How to register?

Visit the official website of GATE, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on 'Apply online' tab available on the homepage

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, log in with generated credentials

Upload documents, make application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fees (per test paper)

Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD: 900/- (Regular Period); 1400/- (Extended Period)

Other Candidates: 1800/- (Regular Period) 2300/- (Extended Period)

Documents Required