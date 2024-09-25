GATE 2025 registration without late fees closes tomorrow - how to apply, fees, more

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 registration window tomorrow, September 26. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the engineering exam can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. The application forms can be accessed at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the closing date of the extended online registration/ application process with a late fee is October 7.
This year, GATE 2025 will be organised by the Indian Institutes of Technology Roorkee. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode on February 1, 2, 15 and 16. Registration for the same started on August 28. Candidates can check the official notification before submitting their application forms.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.
How to register?
- Visit the official website of GATE, gate2025.iitr.ac.in
- Click on 'Apply online' tab available on the homepage
- Register yourself by providing essential details
- On successful registration, log in with generated credentials
- Upload documents, make application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fees (per test paper)
- Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD: 900/- (Regular Period); 1400/- (Extended Period)
- Other Candidates: 1800/- (Regular Period) 2300/- (Extended Period)
Documents Required
- Candidates must upload a pdf file of any of the following valid photo identities (ID): Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Aadhaar Virtual ID, Government issued ID, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License.
- For international candidates, ONLY a valid Passport/Government-issued ID/ Driving License will be accepted as the recognised identification document.
- Candidates who belong to SC or ST category have to upload a valid documentary proof
- Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate
- Certificate of Dyslexia
- Photograph and Signature Requirements
- Signature Specifications