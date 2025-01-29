Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
  5. GATE 2025, JAM 2025 exam centres in Prayagraj changed in view of Maha Kumbh, check new centre list

The GATE 2025 examinations are scheduled for February 1st and 2nd, 2025, while the JAM 2025 examinations on February 2nd, 2025, in Prayagraj have been relocated to another venue. Check old centre and new centre list with their exam codes.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 11:52 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 12:02 IST
GATE, JAM centres in Prayagraj shifted
Image Source : PTI GATE, JAM centres in Prayagraj shifted to Lucknow in view of Maha Kumbh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has changed the exam centres in Prayagraj for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) exams due to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela. 

What was said in the official notice?

In the official notice, "Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, because of the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025. "Therefore, the examination scheduled at centres in Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1st and 2nd February 2025 for GATE and 2nd February 2025 for JAM)."

Where exam centre have been moved?

Candidates who are going to appear for GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 in Prayagraj now have been moved to to Lucknow because of the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Candidates are advised to check their fresh allotted centres on the official website. Candidates can also check old centres and corresponding new centres with their centre codes and address in the table mentioned below.

GATE-2025 Prayagraj Centres GATE-2025 Prayagraj Centres GATE-2025 Lucknow Centres GATE-2025 Lucknow Centres
Centre

code

 OLD Centre name Centre Centre
code		 NEW Centre name and address
5033 iON Digital Zone iDZ
Sallahapur		 5051 A.P. Computer
IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar,
Near Urdu Farsi University,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020
5034 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College 5052 BDR Info Solutions LLP
1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para,
Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga,
Near Raj State Lawn,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017
5035 Shambhunath Institute of
Engineering and
Technology - Mac		 5053 Yuvi Online Solutions
South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Khargapur
Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010
5036 Indian Institute of
Computer Education -
CENTER 2		 5054  City Law College
Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU
University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031
5037 Gyanoday Technical
Institute		 5055 SINCO LEARNING CENTER
Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping
Square, Near Tedhi Puliya Chauraha, Kursi
Road, Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020
513 iON Digital Zone iDZ
Sallahapur		 513 A.P. Computer
IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar,
Near Urdu Farsi University,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020
514 Madhu Vachaspati Inter
College		 514 BDR Info Solutions LLP
1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para, Ring
Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga, Near Raj
State Lawn,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017
515 Shambhunath Institute of
Engineering and
Technology - Mac		 515 Yuvi Online Solutions
South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Khargapur
Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010
516 Indian Institute of
Computer Education -
CENTER 2		 516 City Law College, Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa
Hospital, Near AKTU University New Campus,
Jankipuram Extension,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031

Exam on 1 and 2, fresh admit cards released

GATE is scheduled on February 1 and 2, and JAM 2025 is scheduled on February 2 at various exam centres across the country. The institute has also released fresh GATE and JAM admit cards for the changed centres. The candidates are advised to download the freshly released admit cards from the GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login ) for GATE-2025 and JOAPS Portal (https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login ) for JAM-2025.

Instructions to be followed

The candidates must ensure that the new test centre details appear correctly while downloading the updated admit cards. All candidates should bring their photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

