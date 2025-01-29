GATE 2025, JAM 2025 exam centres in Prayagraj changed in view of Maha Kumbh, check new centre list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GATE, JAM centres in Prayagraj shifted to Lucknow in view of Maha Kumbh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has changed the exam centres in Prayagraj for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) exams due to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela.

What was said in the official notice?

In the official notice, "Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, because of the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025. "Therefore, the examination scheduled at centres in Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1st and 2nd February 2025 for GATE and 2nd February 2025 for JAM)."

Where exam centre have been moved?

Candidates who are going to appear for GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 in Prayagraj now have been moved to to Lucknow because of the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Candidates are advised to check their fresh allotted centres on the official website. Candidates can also check old centres and corresponding new centres with their centre codes and address in the table mentioned below.

GATE-2025 Prayagraj Centres GATE-2025 Prayagraj Centres GATE-2025 Lucknow Centres GATE-2025 Lucknow Centres Centre code OLD Centre name Centre Centre

code NEW Centre name and address 5033 iON Digital Zone iDZ

Sallahapur 5051 A.P. Computer

IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar,

Near Urdu Farsi University,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020 5034 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College 5052 BDR Info Solutions LLP

1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para,

Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga,

Near Raj State Lawn,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017 5035 Shambhunath Institute of

Engineering and

Technology - Mac 5053 Yuvi Online Solutions

South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Khargapur

Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010 5036 Indian Institute of

Computer Education -

CENTER 2 5054 City Law College

Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU

University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031 5037 Gyanoday Technical

Institute 5055 SINCO LEARNING CENTER

Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping

Square, Near Tedhi Puliya Chauraha, Kursi

Exam on 1 and 2, fresh admit cards released

GATE is scheduled on February 1 and 2, and JAM 2025 is scheduled on February 2 at various exam centres across the country. The institute has also released fresh GATE and JAM admit cards for the changed centres. The candidates are advised to download the freshly released admit cards from the GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login ) for GATE-2025 and JOAPS Portal (https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login ) for JAM-2025.

Instructions to be followed

The candidates must ensure that the new test centre details appear correctly while downloading the updated admit cards. All candidates should bring their photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.