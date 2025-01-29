GATE 2025, JAM 2025 exam centres in Prayagraj changed in view of Maha Kumbh, check new centre list

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has changed the exam centres in Prayagraj for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) exams due to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela.
What was said in the official notice?
In the official notice, "Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, because of the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025. "Therefore, the examination scheduled at centres in Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1st and 2nd February 2025 for GATE and 2nd February 2025 for JAM)."
Where exam centre have been moved?
Candidates who are going to appear for GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 in Prayagraj now have been moved to to Lucknow because of the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Candidates are advised to check their fresh allotted centres on the official website. Candidates can also check old centres and corresponding new centres with their centre codes and address in the table mentioned below.
|GATE-2025 Prayagraj Centres
|GATE-2025 Prayagraj Centres
|GATE-2025 Lucknow Centres
|GATE-2025 Lucknow Centres
|Centre
code
|OLD Centre name Centre
|Centre
code
|NEW Centre name and address
|5033
|iON Digital Zone iDZ
Sallahapur
|5051
|A.P. Computer
IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar,
Near Urdu Farsi University,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020
|5034
|Madhu Vachaspati Inter College
|5052
|BDR Info Solutions LLP
1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para,
Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga,
Near Raj State Lawn,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017
|5035
|Shambhunath Institute of
Engineering and
Technology - Mac
|5053
|Yuvi Online Solutions
South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Khargapur
Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010
|5036
|Indian Institute of
Computer Education -
CENTER 2
|5054
|City Law College
Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU
University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension,
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031
|5037
|Gyanoday Technical
Institute
|5055
|SINCO LEARNING CENTER
Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping
Square, Near Tedhi Puliya Chauraha, Kursi
Road, Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020
Exam on 1 and 2, fresh admit cards released
GATE is scheduled on February 1 and 2, and JAM 2025 is scheduled on February 2 at various exam centres across the country. The institute has also released fresh GATE and JAM admit cards for the changed centres. The candidates are advised to download the freshly released admit cards from the GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login ) for GATE-2025 and JOAPS Portal (https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login ) for JAM-2025.
Instructions to be followed
The candidates must ensure that the new test centre details appear correctly while downloading the updated admit cards. All candidates should bring their photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.