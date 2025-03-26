GATE 2025 COAP registration dates revised again for MTech admission and PSU recruitment, check schedule

GATE COAP 2025 revised schedule: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has made some changes to the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 registration dates for admission to IITs, NITs, and PSU recruitment based on GATE 2025. According to the new schedule, the COAP 2025 registration process will begin on May 17. Earlier, the date was scheduled for May 13. The registration will be hosted on the official COAP website at gate.iisc.ac.in/coap2025.
The GATE 2025 COAP Round 1 window to view offers and make a decision will remain available from May 17 to 20. The institute will conduct GATE 2025 COAP counselling in ten rounds. In these rounds, candidates will have option to choose decision options, which includes ''accept and freeze'', ''retain and wait'', or ''reject''. The candidates will have to decide based on the offers they receive. However, the candidates cannot choose “retain and wait” more than twice for the same offer. Candidates can check the GATE COAP 2025 revised schedule below mentioned in the table.
GATE COAP 2025 revised schedule
|Rounds
|Time window for candidates to view offers and make a decision
|Accept and Freeze
|Retain and wait
|Reject and wait
|Round 1
|May 17 to May 20
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Round 2
|May 23 to May 26
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Round 3
|May 29 to June 02
|Yes
|Yes/No
|Yes
|Round 4
|June 05 to June 08
|Yes
|Yes/No
|Yes
|Round 5
|June 11 to June 14
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round - 6
|June 17 to June 20
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round - 7
|June 23 to June 26
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round - 8
|June 29 to July 01
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round - 9
|July 04 to July 06
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round - 10
|July 09 to July 10
|Yes
|No
|Yes
For more details, visit the official website of COAP.