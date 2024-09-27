GATE 2025 application deadline extended - check new date, and other relevant information

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2025 registration's last date extended

GATE 2025 application last date: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR) has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025). All those who have not submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. As per the latest announcement, the last date for application submission has been extended till October 3. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was September 26. However, the last date for application submission with a late fee is October 7.

The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted in February next year. As per the earlier schedule, the exam will be conducted on the same date on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various exam centres. The details on the exam city slip and admit cards will be shared in due course. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of GATE for the latest updates.

Frequently asked questions?

Q. I am currently studying in 3rd year B.A./B.Com./B.Sc. Am I eligible to appear for GATE 2025?

Yes, any undergraduate who is pursuing their final year or higher years of any government approved program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/Arts/ Humanities is eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

Q2. Is there any age limit to appear for GATE 2025?

No, there is no age bar to appear in the GATE 2025.

Q3. Can I use one email id to fill multiple application forms?

No, one e-mail addresses can be used to submit any one application form.

Q4. Do I have to send the print-out of the application form?

No, the printout of the application form is not required to send anywhere.

Q5. I want to withdraw my application. Will my application fee be refunded?

No, the institute will not refund application fee.