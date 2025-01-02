GATE 2025 admit card release date postponed to January 7, exam to begin on February 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2025 admit card release date revised

GATE 2025 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has postponed the release date for the GATE 2025 admit card. According to the latest update, the admit cards will now be available for download from January 7 through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Initially, GATE 2025 admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 2, 2025.

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for admission to master's degree programmes offered by IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. The GATE 2025 exam will take place in two shifts each day. According to the GATE 2025 exam timings, Morning shift will take place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm (IST) and afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

GATE 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential details

GATE 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save GATE 2025 admit card for future reference

GATE 2025 Question Paper Pattern

Particulars Question Mode of Exam Test Papers will be English and conducted in CBT. Duration 3 hours Number of Subjects 30 Sections General Aptitude + candidate's selected subjects Type of Questions Candidate's selected subjects - MCQs -MSQs -NAT questions Questions for testing abilities Recall Comprehension Application Analysis & Synthesis Distribution of marks in all papers General Aptitude - 15 marks Engineering Mathematics - 13 marks Subject Questions -72 marks Total - 100 marks Distribution of marks in all papers AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, XL General Aptitude - 15 marks Subject Questions - 85 marks Total - 100 marks Marking Scheme Questions Carry 1 mark or 2 marks Negative Marking There will negative marking for wrong answers. For 1 mark MCQs- 1/3 marks will be deducted for wrong answers. For 2-mark MCQs - 2/3 of marks will be deducted for wrong answers. There is no negative marking for wrong answers to NAT or MSQ. No partial marking in MSQ

About the exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.