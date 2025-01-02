GATE 2025 admit card release date postponed to January 7, exam to begin on February 1

Thursday, January 02, 2025
     

GATE 2025 admit card release date has been revised. Those who will appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 can download their call letters from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, from January 7, 2025, onwards. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 02, 2025 11:46 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 12:09 IST
GATE 2025 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has postponed the release date for the GATE 2025 admit card. According to the latest update, the admit cards will now be available for download from January 7 through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Initially, GATE 2025 admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 2, 2025.

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for admission to master's degree programmes offered by IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. The GATE 2025 exam will take place in two shifts each day. According to the GATE 2025 exam timings, Morning shift will take place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm (IST) and afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

GATE 2025 admit card: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 admit card'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential details
  • GATE 2025 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save GATE 2025 admit card for future reference

GATE 2025 Question Paper Pattern

Particulars Question
Mode of Exam Test Papers will be English and conducted in CBT.
Duration 3 hours
Number of Subjects 30
Sections General Aptitude + candidate's selected subjects
Type of Questions

Candidate's selected subjects

- MCQs

-MSQs

-NAT questions
Questions for testing abilities
  1. Recall
  2. Comprehension
  3. Application
  4. Analysis & Synthesis
Distribution of marks in all papers

General Aptitude - 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics - 13 marks

Subject Questions -72 marks

Total - 100 marks
Distribution of marks in all papers AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, XL

General Aptitude - 15 marks

Subject Questions - 85 marks

Total - 100 marks
Marking Scheme Questions Carry 1 mark or 2 marks
Negative Marking

There will negative marking for wrong answers.

For 1 mark MCQs- 1/3 marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

For 2-mark MCQs - 2/3 of marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

There is no negative marking for wrong answers to NAT or MSQ.

No partial marking in MSQ

About the exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.

 






