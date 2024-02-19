GATE 2024: IISc releases answer key, question paper PDF, raise objections if any before February 25

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GATE 2024 answer key with question paper PDF out

GATE 2024 answer key: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on its official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in the engineering entrance exam held in February 2024 can evaluate their marks by checking the answer keys available on the official website. The institute has uploaded the answer keys for various test papers such as Aerospace Engineering to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and Geomatics Engineering.

Objections Date

Candidates who have any doubts about the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 answer key, may raise objections against the answer keys. The facility to raise objections against the GATE 2024 answer key will be available from February 22 to 25.

In a post available on the official website, the institute writes, ' The Master Question Papers and Keys of various test papers can be accessed... the keys are open to challenges by candidates during February 22-25, 2024'.

How to download GATE 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Master Key and Question Paper'

It will redirect you to the answer key and Question Paper

GATE 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

Download GATE 2024 answer key and save it for future reference

GATE 2024 answer key direct download link

The institute uploaded the response sheets on February 16, which can be accessed through the official website. Candidates can also check the answer keys directly by clicking on the above link.

When will GATE 2024 results be out?

According to the official website, the results for GATE 2024 will be announced on March 16 and the scorecards will be released on March 23.

The exams were conducted on February 3,4, 10 and at exam centres across the country. The exams were conducted in two shifts - Morning (9.30 am to 12.30 pm) and Afternoon (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)