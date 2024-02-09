GAT-B/BET 2024: Registration opens at dbt.ntaonline.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GAT-B/BET 2024 registration begins

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application window for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B), and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) for admission to the department of biotechnology-supported postgraduate programmes in participating Institutions. Interested and eligible candidates can participate in the online application process by visiting the official website of dbt.ntaonline.in or nta.ac.in.

Application dates

The online application process has already been started from February 8. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms for the said exam by March 6 up to 5 pm. The last date for submission of the exam fee is March 6 up to 11.50 pm. The candidates will get a chance to make corrections in their application forms between March 8 and 9.

GAT-B/BET 2024 Exam Date

The agency has also announced the GAT B, BET exam date 2024. According to the latest notice, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 20 in two shifts for a total of 3 hours duration. The GAT B exam will be conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and BET 2024 exam will be conducted in the second shift starting from 3 pm. The exam will conclude at 6 pm.

GAT-B/BET 2024 application fee

While submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay application fees. As per the notification, candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 1,200 for GAT-B/ BET 2024 and SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to pay Rs 600. Those willing to appear in both exams will have to pay double fees. The General candidates will have to deposit Rs. 2, 400 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,200.

The official notice reads, 'Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.