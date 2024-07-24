FMGE June 2024 scorecards likely to be released today at natboard.edu.in; here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FMGE June 2024 scorecards today, July 24

FMGE June 2024 scorecards: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the scorecards of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 session today, July 24. Candidates who appeared in the FMGE June 2024 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, once released.

Earlier, The results were announced on July 16. As per the official notice, the scorecards will be released on or after July 24. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once the scorecards are out, the candidates will have to use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth on the login page.

The official notification reads, 'Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in the FMGE June 2024 session can be downloaded from the website, nbe.edu.in on or after July 24.

Pass Certificate

After the release of the scorecards, the medical exam board will distribute a pass certificate to the candidates in person. The details will be shared in due course. The candidates will have to visit the National Board of Examinations office located in the PSP area, Sector-9, Dwarka, New Delhi - 110075 to collect the FMGE pass certificate.

'Qualified candidates are required to attend ''in-person'' verification of credentials including finger biometric and Face ID. The schedule for distribution of FMGE PASS certificates shall be published on the NBEMS website after the declaration of the result. Details of documents to be brought for ''in-person'' verification shall be provided in the entry slip for PASS certificate collection. Qualifying FMGE does not create any right in favour of the candidate for issuance of FMGE Pass Certificate by NBEMS as issuance of FMGE Pass Certificate to qualified candidates is subject to in-person verification of identity and credentials. NBEMS reserves its right to withhold the FMGE Pass Certificate of any FMGE qualified candidate for further verification as may deem appropriate to it, the NBE notification read.'

How to download FMGE June 2024 scorecards?