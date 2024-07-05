FMGE June 2024 exam to be conducted on July 6 as planned, says NBEMS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE FMGE June 2024 exam tomorrow

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reaffirmed that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 will be conducted on July 6 as previously announced. The board also cautioned medical aspirants to be vigilant against fraudulent social media groups attempting to deceive them by offering FMGE questions in exchange for money. These groups are bogus and aim to exploit unsuspecting candidates.

This comes after a complaint was registered in Kerala against the fraudsters who were making advertisements of FMGE question and answer keys on social media. On June 4, FMGE's question paper and answer keys were put on sale on Telegram. Kerala cyber police took action and registered a case after an announcement was made on social media that the FMGE question paper and answer key were for sale.

The official notice reads, 'It has come to the notice that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms. The aforesaid cozeners on such social media platforms are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming FMGE JUNE-2024 in exchange for a considerable amount of money, the notice further reads. It has been also learnt that a police complaint against such fraudsters has been filed in Kerala who are trying to befool FMGE aspirants, it added.

'FMGE question papers are still under preparation'

Please be apprised that the question paper for tomorrow’s FMGE is still under preparation. By the present notice, applicants for FMGE JUNE-2024 are hereby cautioned not to be allured or misled by such unscrupulous elements who are befooling FMGE aspirants by claiming to have questions of upcoming FMGE JUNE-2024 accessed through 'the authority, it added.

Candidates are advised to rely solely on official channels for authentic information and updates regarding the FMGE exam. NBEMS has urged aspirants to remain cautious and not fall prey to such scams. The exam will proceed as scheduled on July 6, and candidates are encouraged to prepare accordingly.