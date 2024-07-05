FMGE June 2024: Exam tomorrow; check last minute tips, and guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE FMGE June 2024 Exam tomorrow

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 exams tomorrow, July 6, 2024. All those who are going to appear in the exams are advised to thoroughly read the guidelines and instructions before appearing in the exam.

As per the schedule, the FMGE 2024 exam will take place on June 6 in two shifts - shift 1 and shift 2. The first shift will take place from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates have been advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The candidates are required to carry their call letters and a valid identity proof on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam without the admit cards. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines and instructions given below before appearing in the exam.

Instructions to be followed

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their FMGE admit card back to back on a single A4 size paper.

Candidates are also advised to report at the assigned exam centre on time to prevent delays on the exam day

Candidates are also advised to carry all required documents, which will be validated at the moment of entry

Candidates are also advised to avoid having any forbidden things in the exam hall

Candidates are also advised to carry supporting medical documents if they need medication or medical assistance equipment within the exam centre

Keep your admit cards and identity proof with you all the time when inside the exam halls

Maintain decorum in the exam hall. Raise your hand to summon the invigilator if you need help during the exam

Avoid tattooing your fingers to prevent issues with biometric registration

Try to complete each section within the specified timeline

Cooperate with the exam staff and their instructions

Things not allowed inside exam hall