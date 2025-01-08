FMGE 2024 admit card released for December session exam, how to download

FMGE 2024 admit card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released admit cards for Foreign Medical Graduates Exam 2024. Candidates who registered for FMGE December 2024 session exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The FMGE 2024 admit cards can be accessed at natboard.edu.in.
According to the schedule, FMGE 2024 exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025, at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in online mode in two shifts between 9 am to 11.30 am and between 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download FMGE 2024 admit cards.
How to download FMGE admit card?
- Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in
- Navigate the link to the 'FMGE admit card 2024'
- It will redirect you to the login page
- Enter your credentials such as application number, and password
- After entering the details, FMGE 2024 admit card will appear on the screen
- Download FMGE 2024 admit card and save it for future reference
Direct link to download FMGE 2024 admit cards
FMGE Admit Card 2024-25: Details on hall tickets
Candidates are advised to cross-check the following details on their hall tickets. In case of any error, they can reach out to the concerned authorities for rectification.
- Candidates' name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Date of Birth
- Date and Time of Exam
- Exam Centre and Address
- Candidates' Photograph and signature
- Important Instructions
- Exam day guidelines
Things to note
Candidates appearing in the exam should note the following instructions.
- Electronic gadgets inside the exam hall are not permitted
- Candidates appearing in the exam will not be permitted after the entry time.
- Candidates are advised to visit the exam centre a day before the exam to avoid hussle on the exam day.
- Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on their admit cards. In case of any error, they should be reported to the NBE immediately.
- Candidates who forget to carry their call letters on the exam day, will not be permitted to appear in the exam.
- The candidature of the applicant will be cancelled if found ineligible.