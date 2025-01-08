FMGE 2024 admit card released for December session exam, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FMGE FMGE 2024 admit card released for December session

FMGE 2024 admit card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released admit cards for Foreign Medical Graduates Exam 2024. Candidates who registered for FMGE December 2024 session exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The FMGE 2024 admit cards can be accessed at natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, FMGE 2024 exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025, at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in online mode in two shifts between 9 am to 11.30 am and between 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download FMGE 2024 admit cards.

How to download FMGE admit card?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Navigate the link to the 'FMGE admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials such as application number, and password

After entering the details, FMGE 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download FMGE 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

Direct link to download FMGE 2024 admit cards

FMGE Admit Card 2024-25: Details on hall tickets

Candidates are advised to cross-check the following details on their hall tickets. In case of any error, they can reach out to the concerned authorities for rectification.

Candidates' name

Roll Number

Application Number

Date of Birth

Date and Time of Exam

Exam Centre and Address

Candidates' Photograph and signature

Important Instructions

Exam day guidelines

Things to note

Candidates appearing in the exam should note the following instructions.