DU UG admission 2025: Notification released, here are important points candidates should note before applying

DU UG admission 2025: The Delhi University has released an information bulletin for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates interested in applying can download the official PDF from the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.
For admission to University of Delhi, the candidate must appear in CUET (UG) - 2025 in those subjects in which s(he) is appearing/has passed Class XII. In case the subject studied at Class XII is not mentioned in the CUET (UG) - 2025, the candidate must appear in the Language/Domain Specific subject that is similar/closely related to the subject s(he) has studied at Class XII (for example, if a candidate has studied Biochemistry in Class XII, s(he) must appear in Biology in CUET (UG) - 2025).
Candidates desirous of seeking admission to University of Delhi will also have to apply to University of Delhi’s Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2025. The details related to allocations and admissions through CSAS(UG)-2025 etc. will be notified separately on the website of University of Delhi.
DU UG admission 2025: Points to note before applying
- Admission to all Undergraduate Programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2025, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.
- The candidate must have studied and passed Class XII examination or its equivalent from a single recognized board.
- The candidate must appear in CUET (UG) - 2025 in those subjects in which s(he) is appearing/has passed Class XII.
- Only the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2025 will be considered for admissions to the academic year 2025-26.
- Candidates must be careful while filling the CUET (UG)-2025 form as certain fields such as Name, signature and photograph of the candidate will be later auto-integrated by University of Delhi from CUET (UG)-2025. These fields will be non-editable.
- There is no minimum age bar for admission to the undergraduate programs in the University and its colleges except in the programs where the respective regulatory bodies.
- Gap year will not be a bar for purpose of admission to undergraduate programs. However, such candidates must also appear in CUET (UG) - 2025 for admissions in academic year 2025-26.