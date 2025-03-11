DU UG admission 2025: Notification released, here are important points candidates should note before applying DU UG admission 2025 Notification has been released by the University of Delhi. Candidates interested in applying for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year can check the brochure before submitting their forms.

DU UG admission 2025: The Delhi University has released an information bulletin for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates interested in applying can download the official PDF from the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

For admission to University of Delhi, the candidate must appear in CUET (UG) - 2025 in those subjects in which s(he) is appearing/has passed Class XII. In case the subject studied at Class XII is not mentioned in the CUET (UG) - 2025, the candidate must appear in the Language/Domain Specific subject that is similar/closely related to the subject s(he) has studied at Class XII (for example, if a candidate has studied Biochemistry in Class XII, s(he) must appear in Biology in CUET (UG) - 2025).

Candidates desirous of seeking admission to University of Delhi will also have to apply to University of Delhi’s Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2025. The details related to allocations and admissions through CSAS(UG)-2025 etc. will be notified separately on the website of University of Delhi.

DU UG admission 2025: Points to note before applying