DU UG 2024 admission: Spot round registration begins today at admission.uod.ac.in - dates, instructions, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU UG 2024 admission

DU UG 2024 admission: The University of Delhi (DU) will start the spot round counselling registration window for admission to various undergraduate courses today, September 18. Students who participated in the DU CSAS counselling but have not received a seat in any Delhi University's affiliated college can participate in the spot round counselling to secure their admissions.

DU UG 2024 Spot round registration window will be activated on the official web portal, admission.uod.ac.in for all eligible students. The last date for submission of application forms is September 19. Those who will complete the spot round registration before the last date will be able to check their seat allocation result on September 21.

Important dates

After the announcement of seat allocation results, the students will have not any opportunity to 'upgrade' or 'withdraw' their seats. The seat allotted in a particular spot admission round will be final. As per the official schedule, the students will be allowed to accept their seats between September 21 and 22. After that, the college will verify and approve the online applications between September 21 and 23. The last date for depositing the admission fee is September 24.

What to do to participate in the spot round?

To be considered in a Spot Admission round, the candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard. A desirous candidate will be able to select only those Program + College combinations where the seats are vacant as per the Category.

The official notice reads, ''It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD, and they will be out of CSAS (UG) 2024.''

''There will be no option of 'Upgrade' and 'Withdraw' during the Spot Admission rounds. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent round/s of Spot Admission'', it added.

As per the information shared by the varsity, a total of 72,263 admissions have been confirmed till September 15.