DU PG Admission 2025: First seat allotment list to be out anytime at pgadmission.uod.ac.in, check details

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will soon release the first seat allotment list for the postgraduate programmes. Candidates who applied for admission to the postgraduate courses can download the allotment through the official website - pgadmission.uod.ac.in. The first seat allotment list was to be released today at 5 pm. However, there is no official intimation from the officials on the same yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Students have been advised to accept their allotted seats by 4:59 PM on June 20. The seat allotment list will be released by DU based on the candidates’ performance and scores obtained in CUET PG 2025.

CSAS PG 2025: How to check the first allotment list?

Visit the official website of DU - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Select the link for the Round 1 CSAS result under the PG admission 2025-26 section.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to log in using your credentials in the designated field.

CSAS PG 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

What's next?

After the declaration of seat allotment, the concerned college departments will verify the applications from June 17 to 21. The candidates will be able to submit their application forms by submitting the online application fee by June 22. The varsity will announce the second round allocations on June 24 at 5 PM.

The candidates will have the option to either 'freeze' or 'upgrade' their allotted seat after the declaration of the DU PG 2025 seat allotment result. A candidate who gets their first preference in the allocation result will have the option to freeze the seat. They will not be considered for any other round.

Documents required

The candidates will have to carry the following documents during their admission procedure.