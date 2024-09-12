DU NCWEB Admission 2024: Special cut-off list released for BA and B.com courses, check here

Follow us on Image Source : NCWEB DU NCWEB Admission 2024 Special cut-off list released

DU NCWEB Admission 2024: The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the special cut-off list for admission to the BA programme and BCom courses. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB first cut-off list from the official website, du.ac.in. As per the notice, the admission procedure will start from tomorrow onwards, September 13.

DU NCWEB cut-off list is available in PDF form. This special cut-off list is for all categories including General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PWD candidates who were eligible but could not take admission in the earlier 1st, 2nd, and 3rd cut-offs for whatever reasons and subject to availability of vacant seats.

B.com programme Cut Off

In Miranda House, the BCom program cut-off reached 82% compared to the initial cut-off list released on Thursday; for OBC and SC categories, it is 76% and 72%, respectively. The Hansraj College's cut-off percentage for General category students is still high at 84%. In a similar vein, the JDM cutoff is 55%, whereas the cutoff at Kalindi College is 56%.

What is NCWEB?

The full form of NCWEB is Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board. This was established by Delhi University to encourage women's education. It enables thousands of young women who cannot join regular college for various reasons to attend classes during Saturdays/Sundays and during academic breaks to obtain Undergraduate and Postgraduate Degrees from the University of Delhi.