Delhi University plans to introduce single girl child quota for postgraduate courses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University

In a significant move to support single-girl children, Delhi University (DU) is planning to implement a Single Girl Child (SGC) quota for its postgraduate courses starting from the 2025-26 academic session. This decision follows the successful implementation of the SGC quota in undergraduate programs, where one seat is reserved per course for single-girl children. The proposal for this new initiative will be discussed in the upcoming Academic Council meeting on Friday.

SGC quota already in place for Undergraduate programs

Delhi University introduced the Single Girl Child quota for undergraduate courses in the 2023-24 admission cycle. Under this policy, one seat per course is reserved for students who are the only girl child in their families. In the current year, this initiative helped secure admissions for 764 students across 69 colleges in DU.

PG ddmissions and new quota

If the proposal is approved, the Single Girl Child quota will be applied to all 77 postgraduate courses offered by the university. The admissions for DU’s postgraduate programs are conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), followed by the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). In the 2023-24 academic session, over 90,000 students applied for 13,500 PG seats.

Aim to encourage higher education for single-girl child

The introduction of the SGC quota in postgraduate programs is part of DU’s broader efforts to encourage and support single-girl child in pursuing higher education. The university has been proactive in promoting inclusivity and diversity across its admissions process, with seats also reserved for students from other categories, including sports, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), children of armed forces personnel (CW), widows, and orphans.

The proposed quota aims to further promote gender equality and provide an equal opportunity for single-girl children to access quality education. Officials from Delhi University have stated that the move is designed to offer greater support to single-girl children and encourage them to pursue academic excellence.

Encouraging support for single-girl child

With this new quota, DU hopes to foster an environment that values the contribution of single-girl children and allows them to advance their education without facing additional barriers. By offering this support, the university aims to make higher education more accessible and provide equal opportunities for all students.

As this proposal is under discussion, students and their families await the final decision, which could open new doors of opportunity for many aspiring scholars. The initiative demonstrates Delhi University's commitment to providing equitable access to education for all its students.