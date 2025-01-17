Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: First merit list to be out today, check tie-breaking policy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: The first merit list for nursery admission 2025-26 will be released today, January 17. Parents, and guardians who registered their children for nursery, kindergarten, or class 1 for admission to the academic year 2025-26 can check the merit list on the official website, edudel.nic.in. According to the reports, the respective schools will also release the merit list and the waiting list, which will be displayed on the school notice board.

Parents and guardians will have ten days to resolve allotment-related queries for the first list (through email, written or verbal communication). This facility will remain available from January 18 to 27, 2025. If necessary, the Department of Education will release a second merit list on February 3, 2025. This year, around 1,741 private schools are participating in the Delhi Nursery admission process.

In order to download Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26, parents, and guardians will have to use their login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth on the login dashboard. The Delhi Nursery admission 2025p-26 merit list will be prepared based on various factors, such as the child's age, sibling status, parent’s alumni status, and proximity of the school to the child’s residence.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Important Dates

Second merit list: February 3

Resolution of queries against 2nd merit list: February 5 to 11

Subsequent merit list (if any): February 26

Admission closes on March 14

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: