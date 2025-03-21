CUET UG 2025 registration closes tomorrow, how to apply, category-wise application fee CUET UG 2025 registration window will be closed tomorrow, March 22. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the deadline. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last minute to submit their application forms to avoid last minute rush. Check important dates

CUET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG) tomorrow, March 22. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms can do so before the deadline to avoid last minute hassles. The CUET 2025 application fee payment window will remain open until March 23, 2025, at 11:50 PM. The candidates will be able to edit their application forms between March 24 and 26.

CUET UG 2025 exam date

CUET UG 2025 exam will take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025, as a computer-based test across 300 centres in India and abroad. Duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The candidates are advised to fill up their preferred language in the CUET UG 2025 application form correctly, which cannot be changed at a later stage.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of NTA, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CUET UG 2025 registration'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the CUET UG 2025 application form for future reference.

Category-wise application fee

Category Up to 03 Subjects For each Additional Subject General (UR) Rs 1000/- Rs 400/- (each) OBC) (NCL)/EWS Rs 900/- Rs 375/- (each) SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender Rs 800/- Rs 350 (each) Centres outside India Rs 4500/- Rs 1800/- (each)

What is CUET?

The Common University Entrance Test, formerly Central Universities Common Entrance Test is a standardised test in India conducted by the National Testing Agency. The entrance exam Scores will be used for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities for Academic session 2025-26.