CUET UG 2025 likely to be postponed, fresh dates soon - check details CUET UG 2025 exam, which was slated to begin on May 8, is likely to be postponed, according to the sources on Tuesday. An official announcement on fresh dates is expected soon.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon clarify the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses (UG). Sources indicate that the exam, initially scheduled to begin on May 8, is likely to be postponed. However, the agency has not yet released the subject-wise schedule. Additionally, the NTA has recently completed the substantial task of conducting the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, which faced scrutiny last year that raised concerns about the integrity of the exam.

CUET UG 2025 exam likely to be postponed

"The exam is likely to be postponed, and new dates will be announced soon,” a source said, reported PTI. The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 13.5 lakh applications this year. According to media reports, the CUET UG 2025 exam date will be conducted on May 13, five days later than originally scheduled. The exact date of the CUET UG 2025 exam will be confirmed by the NTA. It is expected that the testing agency will soon release key information, including exam dates, exam city slips, admit card and other relevant details through the official portal cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

CUET UG 2025 Exam to be conducted in online mode

This year, the testing agency has made significant changes to the CUET UG 2025 exam pattern, including a shift to exclusively computer-based testing (CBT), a reduction in the number of subjects, and increased subject flexibility. Each paper will be 60 minutes in duration and contain 50 multiple-choice questions.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results. The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.