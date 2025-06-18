CUET UG 2025 answer keys released, raise objections, if any: How to challenge keys? CUET UG 2025 answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the CUET UG 2025 exam can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Check details.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- Undergraduate (UG) answer keys. All those who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam can download provisional answer keys by visiting the official website of NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted CUET (UG)-2025 from May 13 to June 04 in multiple shifts in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the Country and abroad for 13,54,699 registered Candidates. To download the CUET UG 2025 answer keys, candidates can follow the easy steps provided below.

How to download CUET UG 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the 'CUET UG 2025 answer keys' link.

It will redirect you to login page.

Enter your application number, date of birth and other details.

CUET UG 2025 answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download and save CUET UG 2025 answer keys for future reference.

Raise objection if any

The candidates who are not satisfied with the Provisional Answer Key may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee using credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI payment modes. The facility for challenging answer keys will remain available till June 20.

What's next?

The challenges raised by the candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

