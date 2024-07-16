CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards out at exams.nta.ac.in, exam on July 19

Follow us on Image Source : CUET CUET UG 2024 admit card download link is available on the official web portal.

CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2024). More than 1,000 students will be appearing for the re-test after raising grievances against the provisional answer keys. The link to the CUET UG 2024 re-test admit cards can be accessed from the official website of CUET UG, nta.ac.in/cuetexam.

In order to download CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards, the candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of the admit card for future reference. The admit card contains the details about the exam timing, venue and exam day instructions. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download CUET UG 2024 re-test admit cards.

How to download CUET UG 2024 re-test admit card?

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in/cuetexam

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your application number, date of birth and click on the login

CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CUET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards



CUET UG 2024 re-exam will be conducted in Computer Based Mode (CBT) for the candidates who faced difficulties at their allotted exam centres. Earlier, the exam was conducted from May 15 to 24, and on May 29, 2024 in hybrid mode.

When will CUET UG 2024 results be out?

As per media reports, CUET UG 2024 results are expected to be declared by July 22. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest information. The CUET online exam was conducted for three days, May 21, 22, and 24 in online mode. Earlier, from May 15 to 18, the exam was conducted in pen and paper mode by the NTA.

