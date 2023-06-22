CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 23 Exam OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG Admit Card 2023 download link active

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2023) June 23 exam. Candidates who will have to appear for the exams schedule on June 23 can download their CUET admit card 2023 through the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can download their admit card by using the application number and date of birth.

The examination will be held in three shifts. There will be only one paper of Agri-Business Management in the third shift. Candidates will have to carry CUET PG admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and self-declaration form at the exam centre.

Direct Link: CUET PG Admit Card 2023

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download their CUET PG admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the 'CUET PG 2023 Admit Card' link on the home page.

Enter login details and click on submit tab.

The CUET PG admit card will display on the screen.

Verify details and download the admit card PDF.

Take a print of it for further reference.