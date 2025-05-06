CUET PG 2025 results anytime, check expected date, how to download, more CUET PG 2025 results are expected to be announced anytime. Candidates who took the CUET PG 2025 exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check expected date, how to download, and other relevant information here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common University Entrance Test - postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETPG. The exam authority has today released the final answer keys for CUET PG 2025 exam. It is anticipated that the CUET PG 2025 results will be released anytime.

The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2025 was conducted by NTA across the country on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 to 30 March 2025 and 01 April 2025 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, wherein over 4 lakh students participated. Many students had earlier reported discrepancies in the CUET PG 2025 answer keys, particularly in subjects like English, Political Science, History, and Life Sciences. Some students claimed that the answers to some questions are factually incorrect, leading to concerns about the evaluation process.

Considering these claims, the testing agency uploaded the final answer keys on May 6 and dropped two questions in the CUET PG 2025 final answer keys, one from the psychology paper shift 3 exam held on March 30 and another from the social exam held on March 22 in shift 2. Candidates can now check CUET PG 2025 final answer keys and evaluate their marks.

CUET PG 2025 result date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not confirmed the CUET PG 2025 result date. It is expected that the results will be released anytime. All the candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for latest updates.

CUET PG 2025 results: How to download?