CUET PG 2025 final answer keys released, NTA drops two questions - direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the common university entrance test - test-postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 final answer keys. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2025 exam can download their answer keys by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETPG. According to the answer keys, the testing agency has dropped two questions in the CUET PG 2025 final answer keys, one from the psychology paper shift 3 exam held on March 30 and another from the social exam held on March 22 in shift 2. CUET PG 2025 Final Answer Key is available in the form of a PDF, which contains set-wise answers. Canddiates can download CUET PG 2025 final answer keys by following the easy steps given below.
How to download CUET PG 2025 answer keys?
- Visit the official website of CUET PG, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETPG.
- Now, click on 'CUET PG 2025 final answer keys'
- It will redirect you to a PDF, which contains set-wise answers.
- Download CUET PG 2025 final answer keys and save it for future reference.
The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2025 was conducted by NTA across the country on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 to 30 March 2025 and 01 April 2025 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on April 22, 2025. The candidates were allowed to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a processing fee. This facility was available from 22 April 2025 to 24 April 2025 (up to 11:00 PM).