CUET PG 2025 final answer keys released, NTA drops two questions - direct link here CUET PG 2025 final answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the common university entrance test - postgraduate can download the final answer keys from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETPG.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the common university entrance test - test-postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 final answer keys. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2025 exam can download their answer keys by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETPG. According to the answer keys, the testing agency has dropped two questions in the CUET PG 2025 final answer keys, one from the psychology paper shift 3 exam held on March 30 and another from the social exam held on March 22 in shift 2. CUET PG 2025 Final Answer Key is available in the form of a PDF, which contains set-wise answers. Canddiates can download CUET PG 2025 final answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CUET PG 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website of CUET PG, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETPG.

Now, click on 'CUET PG 2025 final answer keys'

It will redirect you to a PDF, which contains set-wise answers.

Download CUET PG 2025 final answer keys and save it for future reference.

The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2025 was conducted by NTA across the country on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 to 30 March 2025 and 01 April 2025 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on April 22, 2025. The candidates were allowed to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a processing fee. This facility was available from 22 April 2025 to 24 April 2025 (up to 11:00 PM).