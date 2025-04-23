CUET PG 2025 provisional answer keys released, how to raise objections? CUET PG 2025 provisional answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2025 can download their answer keys by visiting the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted the entrance exam on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 to 30 March 2025 and 01 April 2025 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various exam centres. Now, the candidates can download the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses. In case of any error, they can raise objections online by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a processing fee (nonrefundable). This facility will remain available from April 22 to 25. No application will be entertained after the due date.

What's next?

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the

challenge will be final.

How to raise objections against CUET PG 2025 provisional answer keys?