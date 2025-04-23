CUET PG 2025 provisional answer keys released, how to raise objections?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2025. Candidates who took the CUET PG 2025 exam can download their answer keys by visiting the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.
The testing agency conducted the entrance exam on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 to 30 March 2025 and 01 April 2025 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various exam centres. Now, the candidates can download the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses. In case of any error, they can raise objections online by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a processing fee (nonrefundable). This facility will remain available from April 22 to 25. No application will be entertained after the due date.
What's next?
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the
challenge will be final.
How to raise objections against CUET PG 2025 provisional answer keys?
- Visit the official website of CUET, https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.
- Login using your application number, Password, or Login with Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the Security Pin as displayed, and click on the Login Button.
- Click the 'view/challenge answer key' button.
- The Option(s) next to the Question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA.
- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Options given in the next five columns by clicking the check box.
- You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents are to be put in a single pdf file).
- After clicking on your desired Option(s) ID for Challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to the next screen. You must ensure to select all the required options(s) before moving further.
- You will see a display of all the Question ID and Option(s) you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s)ID for Challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’.
- Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment.
- Select theMode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee@ Rs 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.