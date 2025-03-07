CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip released, how to download CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who registered themselves for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2025 can download the exam city slip from the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Check details here.

CUET PG 2025 city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced intimation of exam city slip for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2025] for admission to Post Graduate Courses for the academic session 2025- 26. Registered candidates can download CUET PG 2025 exam city slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

The CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 13 and April 1. Each shift will be for 90 minutes. The exam will take place in three shifts - Morning from 9 am to 10.30 am, afternoon from 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and evening from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates registered for this exam can download their advanced intimation slip from the official website.

In order to download CUET PG 2025 exam city slip, the candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Password from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Candidates can simply follow below outlined steps to download their exam city slips.

How to download CUET PG 2025 exam city slip?

Visit the official website of CUET, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETPG.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2025 exam city slip'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your application number, and password.

CUET PG 2025 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Check your exam city and plan your travel accordingly.

It should be noted that the exam city slip is not the admit card for the entrance exam. The testing agency will issue the CUET PG 2025 admit cards separately. This document is solely intended to inform candidates of the location of their exam center.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip

When will CUET PG 2025 exam admit cards be out?

The CUET PG 2025 exam admit cards will be released two or three days before the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA for latest updates.